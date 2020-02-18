Services for Mary Georgia Comeger, 86, of Temple will be noon Thursday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Robert Quinn officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Comeger died Saturday, Feb. 15, at her residence.
She was born June 18, 1933, in St. Louis to Frank and Margaret Thompson. She attended Dunbar High School in Temple. She married Charles E. Comeger on Sept. 5, 1980. She worked for the Veterans Administration hospital in Temple and Hawn Hotel in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sons, Michael Comeger of Temple and Charles Comeger of Perry, Fla.; three daughters, Dorothy Comeger and Mary Comeger, both of Wilmington, Del., and Jermika Comeger of Temple; and several grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. today at the funeral home.