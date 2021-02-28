Cynthia Jean Dillow Little
Cynthia Jean Dillow Little, 81, of Rosebud, died Sunday, February 14, 2021, in a Temple Nursing Center. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Cynthia was born October 29, 1939 in Welwyn Garden City, England to Lottie Iris St. Pierre and Ernest Graham Dillow. She married Bob Harris Little Jr. on June 15, 1962 in Tucson, Pima County, Arizona. She was a member of the Baptist Church in Misawa, Japan.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Harris Little Jr. of Rosebud, two children, Teresia Ann Ship and Bob Brian Little both of Port Orchard, Washington, two grandchildren, Michelle Ford of Washington and Nathan Little of Tucson, Arizona, and one brother, Michael Dillow of Vancouver, Canada.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
