Services for Brian Jay Baugh, 67, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday in Hillcrest Cemetery with Dr. Tom Henderson officiating.
Mr. Baugh died Monday, Aug. 24, at a Temple living center.
He was born July 30, 1953, in Temple to U.J. Jr. and Mary Lucille Griggs Baugh. He attended Reagan Elementary School.
Survivors include a sister, Janet Avery of Temple.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Texas Children’s Home, 1301 N. Mays St., Round Rock, TX 78664.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Friday at the cemetery.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.