Services for Brian Jay Baugh, 67, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday in Hillcrest Cemetery with Dr. Tom Henderson officiating.

Mr. Baugh died Monday, Aug. 24, at a Temple living center.

He was born July 30, 1953, in Temple to U.J. Jr. and Mary Lucille Griggs Baugh. He attended Reagan Elementary School.

Survivors include a sister, Janet Avery of Temple.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Texas Children’s Home, 1301 N. Mays St., Round Rock, TX 78664.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. Friday at the cemetery.

Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.