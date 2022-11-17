ROCKDALE — Services for John Dalton “JD” Acord, 83, of Rockdale, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Mr. Acord died Saturday, Nov. 5, at his residence.
He was born, Oct. 28, 1939 to Dalton and Ethel Jean Jones Acord in Oktaha, Okla. He worked in management and sales. He married Florence Love June 12, 1960 in Davilla.
He is preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include a daughter, Rhonda Marlene Beatty of Bethany, La; a son, Michael Wade Acord of Hutto; a sister, Melba Jean Hodge of Durant, Okla; a brother, Jimmy Acord of Atchley, Okla; four grandchildren; and one great granddaughter.
Memorials may be made to Lilac Cemetery Association, c/o Penny Redington, 153 Magnolia Ln, Westworth Village, TX 76114.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.