GATESVILLE — Services for Linda Joy Tucker, 69, of Gatesville will be 2 p.m. Wednesday in Restland Cemetery with the Rev. Ridge Adams officiating.
Mrs. Tucker died Wednesday, March 3, in Temple.
She born April 11, 1951, in Temple to Billy Joe Davis and Wilma Doy Thomas Noble. She graduated from Belton High School in 1969. She married Billy Tucker on Aug. 9, 1980. She worked for Scott & White, McLane and Kings Daughters in Temple. She also worked for Central Texas M.H.M.R. in Austin and Coryell Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Willow Grove Baptist Church in Moody.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Feb. 4, 2020.
Survivors include two daughters, Tammy Denise Householder and Tricia Denise Tucker; two brothers, Scotty Jo Davis and Billy Wayne Davis; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville.