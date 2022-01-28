No services are planned for Glenn Andrew Barba, 51, of Cameron.
Mr. Barba died Friday, Jan. 22, at a local hospital.
He was born April 3, 1970, in Fort Worth to Andrew Barba and Susie Orrick. He graduated from Temple High School. He worked in the automotive tire repair industry. He married Victoria Ybarra.
He was preceded in death by a son, Angel Andres Barba.
Survivors include his father and stepmother, Andrew and Joyce Barba of Temple; and a daughter, Brittanie Alicia Collins of Jamestown, N.D.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple, which is in charge of arrangements.