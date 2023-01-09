BELTON — Services for Mary Conde Lopez, 86, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Lopez died Friday, Jan. 6, at a Belton nursing home.
She was born May 25, 1936, to Severiano and Jesusa Conde in Pleasanton. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. She married Nicolas “Nick” Lopez on Sept. 18, 1954, in Granger.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sons, Alfred Lopez and Ricky Lopez; a daughter, Rosie Lopez; two brothers, Severiano Conde Jr. and Isidro Conde; seven sisters, Natividad Ortiz, Cuca Garcia; Antonia White, Margaret Torres, Patricia Robledo, Rosa Conde and Yolanda Denson; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton with a rosary recited at 6 p.m.