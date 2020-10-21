BELTON — Services for Patricia Jean Gaither Green Carpenter, 91, of Belton will be 10 a.m. in North Belton Cemetery in Belton with the Rev. Andy Davis officiating.
Mrs. Carpenter died Tuesday, Oct. 20, at a Belton care facility.
She was born Dec. 28, 1928, in Muskogee, Okla., to Luther and Olive Wallace Gaither. She grew up in Oklahoma. She married James Green in 1946 in Oklahoma. She moved to Central Texas in 1969. She later married Ernie Carpenter in 2000. She worked as a clerk in several local banks and she worked for Phil Leibowitz Insurance Company in Belton until retiring. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Belton.
She was preceded in death by her first husband in 1989 and by her second husband in 2005; a son, Gary Green; and a daughter, Melinda Kinsey.
Survivors include a son, Larry Green of Belton; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.