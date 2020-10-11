ROCKDALE — Services for Gladys Marie Williams Thompson, 90, of Thorndale will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with Ray Dennis officiating.
Burial will be in Salty Cemetery.
Mrs. Thompson died Thursday, Oct. 8, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 14, 1930, in Sabine Pass to Lynn Edward and May Hoffman Williams. She married Durwood Vance Thompson on May 4, 1959. She worked with beauty pageants.
Survivors include her husband; four sons, Benjamin Thompson, Woody Thompson and Lynn Thompson, all of Thorndale, and Robbie Thompson of Alvin; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.