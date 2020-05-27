Silas Floyd Akin
Silas Floyd Akin, age 93, of Temple passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at a local care center.
Floyd was born on February 1, 1927 in Moody, Texas the son of Hezzie and Narro Mae (Baggett) Akin.
A graveside service will take place on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 2:00pm at Greathouse Cemetery outside Temple.
Floyd grew up near Rogers, Texas and then attended Temple Junior College, Texas Technological College and A&M College of Texas. He married the love of his life Jean Ann McAlister on September 14, 1949 at Heidenheimer Baptist Church. Floyd and Jean Ann celebrated 68 wedding anniversaries together. After serving in the United States Navy, Floyd worked his entire 44 year career with the City of Temple in numerous roles. His position at retirement was Purchasing Agent and Personnel Director. For literally decades, he served in various positions on The Greathouse Cemetery Association Board. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Temple. Floyd was passionate about his family, his farm, his cattle, his horses and his pets.
Floyd is survived by his three children: Debra Lawhorn and husband Bruce of Temple, Gary Akin and wife Peggy of Heath, and Kerri Beckham and husband DW of Temple. Floyd is also survived by grandchildren: Jason Lawhorn of San Antonio, David Lawhorn and wife Stephanie of Rockwall, Jeffrey Akin and wife Gina of Kaiserslautern Germany, Sean Akin and wife Dawn of Wylie, Ashley Champ and husband Josh of Temple, Josh Beckham of Temple, Trina Roffino of Kaufman, Melissa Davis and husband Chris of Rockwall, and Melanie Wilson and husband Casey of Round Rock. Floyd is survived by 17 great-grandchildren: Molly Jean Lawhorn, Jack Lawhorn, Aaron Lawhorn, Eli Lawhorn, Brie Akin, Gabby Akin, Troy Akin, Emjaye Akin, Ender Akin, Eden Akin, Garrett Roffino, Ashlyn Davis, Andrew Davis, Alta Wilson, Andre Wilson and Anderson Wilson and soon-to-be-born Alayna Jean Champ.
Floyd was preceded in death by his wife Jean Ann, his parents, his three sisters Cornell Lawhorn, Laverle McKinnon and Dorothy Akin, and grandson Michael Roffino.
Memorials may be made to the Greathouse Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 2154, Belton, TX 76513-6954.
