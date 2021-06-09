Leon Edmund Rieger
Leon Edmund Rieger, 76, of Cameron, Texas, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 9, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron, Texas. Funeral services will be Thursday, June 10, at 10:30 am at St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron. A rosary will be recited at 10:00 am before the mass at the church. Burial will follow in the St. Monica Cemetery.
Leon was born in Lott, Texas to Joe and Bertha Buxkemper Rieger on March 6, 1945. He married his high school sweetheart, Cecelia Voltin, and they raised their three children in Cameron. After Cecelia passed away in 1991, Leon married Carolyn Baker Runnels in 1993 and developed a special bond with her family over the last 28 years. He retired from Frito Lay as a route salesman after more than 35 years of service.
Family was very important to Leon which showed through his words and actions. He would do anything to help his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He went out of his way to make special visits for milestones in their lives and phone calls at the right times which they will always cherish.
Leon was a faithful servant of God with focus on helping his neighbors. He was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church for nearly 50 years where he served in many capacities including the Homebound Ministry, Finance Council, Pastoral Council, and Cemetery Board which was his passion. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Cameron Council #12021, and 4th degree #287 Council in Rockdale, Caldwell and Sommerville. While Leon’s children were growing up, he was active in many ways such as baseball coach, cub scout leadership, and Cameron Yoe Athletic Club president.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Cecelia Voltin Rieger, his brother Gerald Rieger, and his sister Mary Ann Rieger.
Survivors include his second wife, Carolyn Baker Rieger; his brother James Rieger; his children, Leon Edmund Rieger, Jr. and wife Michelle of The Woodlands, Texas, Ron Rieger and wife Brenda of Waco, Texas, and Cindy Rieger Rackel and husband Charles, III of Temple, Texas; two step-daughters Deborah Sanoja and husband Daniel, and Paula Runnels; six grandchildren, Helen Rieger, Jennifer Rieger Streger and husband Nathan, Christopher Rieger, Matthew Rieger, Carson Rackel and Christina Rackel; two step-grandchildren Ami Wietzikoski and husband Eric, and Jamie West and husband Hershel; one great-grandson, Michael Streger; and four step-great-grandchildren, Case Williams, Haylee West, Kelsie West and Tripp Wietzikoski.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Monica’s Cemetery at 306 S Nolan, Ave, Cameron, TX 76520.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
