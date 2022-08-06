Services for Jorge Ybarra, 67, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Jorge Ybarra, 67, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Ybarra died Thursday, Aug. 4, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 13, 1954, in Temple to Ray and Amalia Ybarra. He graduated from Temple High School. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. He married Lydia Salinas on Feb. 11, 2010 in Temple.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a son, Jay Ybarra of Houston; a daughter, Claudia Tucci of Anniston, Ala.; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.