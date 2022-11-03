Norma Tinsley Coleman
Norma Tinsley Coleman, age 93 of Temple, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at a local care center. Funeral services will be held at 2:30pm Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with Dr. Mark Bumpus officiating. Entombment will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 5-6:30pm Friday, November 4, 2022 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Coleman was born on January 19, 1929 in Abbott, Texas to the late William Orva Tinsley and Minnie Smalley Tinsley. She graduated from Stark High School in Orange, Texas and attended Baylor University and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. She married Adrian Coleman on August 15, 1948 in Abbott, Texas. She and Adrian owned and operated Coleman Tours and Travel in Temple from 1968 through 1996 when they retired. Norma and Adrian were missionaries in Liberia from 1961 through 1965 and lived in Temple since 1974. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dr. Adrian Coleman in 2016, and one brother, Warren Tinsley; and sisters, Ruby Hamilton, Dorothy Bateman, Estelle Colwell, and Betty Ann Hanna.
Survivors include her son, Dana Coleman and wife Susan of Temple; her daughter, Kathie Schumpert of Columbia, South Carolina; grandchildren, Erin Schumpert and Collin Schumpert of Columbia, South Carolina and Katie Otwell and husband Matt and Tyler Coleman and wife Dorothy of Temple; three great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorials may be given to the Coleman Scholarship Funds at First Baptist Church Lampasas, 402 S. Key Ave, Lampasas, Texas 76550 and Howard Payne University, 1000 Fisk St., Brownwood, Texas 76801.
Paid Obituary