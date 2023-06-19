Services for James R. Key Sr., 64, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Seaton Cemetery near Leon Junction.
Mr. Key died Friday, June 16, at a Burnet hospital.
He was born April 12, 1959, in Temple to Edna Perkins and Travis H. Key Sr. He attended schools in Temple, and lived in Temple most of his life. He married Edith Ann Steinert, and she preceded him in death on Sept. 8, 2022. He was a self-employed mechanic, and owned and operated Key’s Auto.
Survivors include a daughter, Amy Kirk of Troy; two sons, James Ray Key Jr. and Terry Dean Key, both of Temple; four grandchildren, and a great grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.