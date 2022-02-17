Kathleen Whitehead
Kathleen Rosemary (Richardson) Whitehead, beloved Mother, Sister, Nanna, Aunt, and friend, died Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at a local hospital. She was 66 years old.
Kathleen was born in Watervliet, MI on June 20, 1955. She grew up in Coloma, Michigan with her 11 siblings. She enjoyed playing basketball and volleyball at Coloma High School, and she never lost the spirit of competition. She often could be found ambitiously playing games especially Pinochle with her family and friends. She proudly worked her first job in high school at Ed’s Chicken which ignited her joy for hard work and cooking. She married her husband in Jacksonville, FL, and moved to Texas in 1976. Kathleen worked at King’s Daughters Hospital for 28 years, and later worked at Scott and White for 12 years, as a Sterile Processing Technician, retiring in 2020.
She leaves a legacy of making people feel loved and valued. She deeply loved her family, friends, and community, and had a special gift of uniting her loved ones with delicious meals, comedic song and silly dances. She held a special place in her heart for children, spoiling them as if they were her own.
Kathleen died surrounded by her children and her compassionate medical team. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adrian and Martha Richardson; sister, Karen Hempel; and husband, George Russell Whitehead.
She is mourned by her three children, George A. Whitehead, Kattie Jones, and Sharon Whitehead; 10 siblings, Adrian Richardson, Christine Balog, Dennis Richardson, Caroline Richardson, Connie Richardson, Gary Richardson, Ronald Richardson, Charles Richardson, Kathryn LaClare, Robert Richardson; six grandchildren, Michael Jones, Nicholas Jones, Katelynn Jones, Adrian Whitehead, Zander Jones, and Aidan Whitehead, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, TX, on February 18 from 6pm-8pm. Funeral services will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Temple on February 19 at 11am followed by a potluck meal. Graveside services will be at 3 pm on February 19 at the Gillum Cemetery located at 7700 FM 2657, Oakalla, TX 76508.
Paid Obituary