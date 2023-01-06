BELTON — Services for Mary Earline Redden Gifford, 86, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Gifford died Saturday, Dec. 31, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 26, 1936, in Salado to Samuel and Nettie Redden. She attended Salado High School. She worked for the Temple Daily Telegram and KTEM AM radio station. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She volunteered at Miller Heights Elementary School in Belton. She married Clayton M. Gifford, and he preceded her in death.
Survivors include two sons, Mark Gifford and David Gifford; two daughters, Judy Gifford and Ruby Gifford; a brother, Sam Redden; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funealm Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.