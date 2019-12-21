Manuel Alejandro
Manuel Alejandro, age 89, of Belton passed away Monday, December 16th, among his loving family. Funeral services held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Temple on Saturday, December 21, at 10:30 AM, with burial at Bellwood Memorial Park Cemetery in Temple, Texas.
Mr. Alejandro was born on November 27, 1930, in Fashing, Texas to Candelario and Santos Ramirez Alejandro. He grew up working on the family farm with his brothers and father in Pawnee, Texas. As a young adult he moved to College Station and began working at Texas A&M University. Being an adventurous soul, he set off again to travel the country as a truck driver. He explored life in Arizona, Oregon, California, Washington, and everywhere in between, gathering countless stories of his exploits which always brought joy to his loved ones. Eventually, he made his way back to Texas, where he lived the remainder of his years providing for his family. He retired from American Desk after 20 years; he took in his aging parents, and niece San Juana (Jane) Mora to ensure they lived a comfortable life; he was a proud 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 3444. Although they never married, Manuel and Manuela Martinez shared a unique love spanning 50 years, both looking after one another. Mr. Alejandro enjoyed watching football and baseball especially the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers, along with many other Texas teams. He was a Ford man, who watched westerns, and loved serving as a bartender at the local KC Hall.
Mr. Alejandro was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers Alejandro Alejandro and Sebastian Alejandro; and sister Petra Minor.
He is survived by: his sister Connie Gonzalas; partner Manuela Martinez; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other friends who he considered family.
