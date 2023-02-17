ROCKDALE — A mass of Christian burial for Randy Pedroza, 64, of Milano, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rockdale with the Rev. Pedro Castillo officiating.
Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Mr. Pedroza died Saturday, Feb. 11, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 1, 1958, to Guillermo and Mary Louise Pedroza. He graduated from Granger High School. He married Gloria Paniagua on Oct. 8, 1994, in Cameron. He worked at Wilsonart and Walmart. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rockdale and Knights of Columbus, Council 12601 in Cameron.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Brandon Lara, Randy Pedroza Jr., and Chris Nolden; three daughters, Amber Lara, Sarah Pedroza, and Elizabeth Pedroza; two sisters, Alices Mares, and Vickie Owens; three brothers, Andrew Pedroza, Joseph Pedroza, and David Pedroza; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.