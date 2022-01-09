Patricia “Pat” Libersky, 86 year old resident of Harker Heights, Texas, formerly of Jim Falls, Wisconsin, passed away Wednesday, December 8th, 2021, surrounded by family and prayers. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Temple, Texas, at 10:00 am on Friday, January 14th, 2022.
Patricia Joanne Gingras was born in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, to the late Joseph Gingras and Irene (Bowe) Gagnon Gingras. She graduated from McDonald High School in Chippewa Falls in 1952. Her best friends thoughout her school years were Jo LeVasseur, Ruthie Hub and Norma Miller. Norma introduced Pat to her cousin, Lorin Libersky at a dance at the Pines Ballroom in Bloomer, WI. They soon fell in love and were united in marriage on September 10th, 1960, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls, WI. They farmed on a dairy farm near Bloomer, WI, for 30 years. They moved to Jim Falls, WI, in 1990 and then to Texas in 2016. Pat loved her grandchildren. She also loved to cook, bake, play bridge and travel. She was very active at Sacred Heart Church in Jim Falls.
Pat is survived by her husband, Lorin Libersky of Killeen, TX; children, Lori (Libersky) Schroeder of Breezy Point, MN, Jeff (Tam) Libersky of Plymouth, IN, and Lynn (Nita) Libersky of Temple, TX; grandchildren, Jacob Schroeder, Haley Gardner, Amanda Moll, Terry Ojeda, Brayden Libersky, Matthew Libersky and Emma Libersky; great-grandchildren, Michelle Machado, Zoe Machado, Kyrsten Moll, Adlyn Moll, Caydence Ojeda, Hunter Ojeda; sisters, Gladys Lompa of Chippewa Falls, WI, and Kathleen Bye of Chippewa Falls, WI; and many nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Francis Gagnon and Merlyn Gingras.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of the arrangements.
