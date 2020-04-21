Bernice Gladys May, age 85, of Little River-Academy passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at a local hospital. She was born on July 30, 1934 in Granger, TX the daughter of Arnold and Frances (Strmiska) Wolbrueck.
On October 28, 1955 in Temple, Texas Bernice married William V. “Vernie” May.
Bernice will lie in state on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from 9:00am-5:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas 76504.
A private family graveside service will take place on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Wilson Valley Cemetery in Little River.
Bernice lived for many years in Rogers and Temple and then for 54 years in Little River, she was the owner/operator of Southside Beauty Shop in Little River for 60 plus years, a former member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Temple, and a member of Academy RVOS Lodge 143. She will be remembered for always lending a helping hand to those around her community.
Bernice is survived by her children, James May and wife Jeanne of Beaumont, TX, Dean May and wife Jenice of Temple, TX, and Sandra Garrett and husband Butch of Troy, TX, grandchildren, Bridgette Obr and husband John, Brandon May and wife Brianna, Susan Lynn and husband Jeff, Jeff Adams, Jenna Shell and husband Jay, Colby Cargill and wife Madeline, Colton Cargill and fiancée (Makaila Morris), Sammy Unberhagen and wife Kim, Jessica Stuart and husband Kevin, Ronnie Unberhagen, Amanda Keith, Fara Vass and husband Darrel, and Anna Chaney and husband Jordan, and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Vernie, her father Arnold Wolbrueck, mother Frances Harris, step-father Joe Dean Harris, and her precious sister Virginia Silvers.
In lieu of flowers memorials to Wilson Valley Cemetery P.O. Box 457 Little River, TX 76554 would be appreciated.