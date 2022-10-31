CAMERON — Services for Clarence Ernest Dodd, 87, of Cameron will be 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron.
CAMERON — Services for Clarence Ernest Dodd, 87, of Cameron will be 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Pebble Grove Cemetery near Maysfield.
Mr. Dodd died Friday, Oct. 28.
He was born April 4, 1935, in Cameron to Vernon and Annie Dodd. He attended Cameron Yoe High School. He married Mabel Dodd. He lived in Bee Cave and worked as a lineman for the city of Austin Electric Company. He moved back to Cameron after retiring.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Dodd Baugh.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Vernon Dodd of Maysfield and Eddie Dodd of Austin; a brother, Alvin Dodd of Cameron; a sister, Inez Clark of Fort Worth; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.