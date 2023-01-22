Norma Lamb Sundin, 90, of Belton, TX died peacefully at her home on Sunday, January 15, 2023, with family beside her.
She was born in Jackson, Michigan on March 3, 1932. The second of 3 children born to Ormond and Beatrice Lamb, older sister, Milda and younger brother, John. She is the last member of this nuclear family. Her young life was filled with outdoor activities with her father and mother, fishing, hunting & raising chickens, goats, & a cow. Together they enjoyed gardening, picking apples, pears & wild berries. Then baking delicious dishes or canning their harvest.
Norma attended High School at Adelphian Academy in Holly, Michigan. During her school breaks she worked at the Weatherwax Pharmacy near her home, where she served at the Soda Bar. During her high school years she met Robert Jordan and after graduating, the two were married in Jackson. To this union were born 5 children, Judy, Robert, Richard, James & Thomas.
Her career life lead her into the area of Commercial Art & Advertising. She worked for Jacobson’s Department Store & Consumers Energy Corporation, from which she retired in 1973. In June, 1973, she married Dr. Paul Sundin of Decatur, Michigan, and an additional 4 children were added to this new blended family. Jacqueline, Karen & David & Thomas. Her husband, Paul was an avid snow skier & gentle instructor. Norma’s love for skiing continued to rise with each trip to the mountains with their children & grandchildren.
Their Texas life began in 1976 when Dr. Sundin was recruited by the Veteran’s Administration Hospital in Temple, TX. Norma enjoyed being a member of The City Federation of Women’s Club of Temple & volunteering at the Wm Courtney TX Veteran’s Home, especially at Christmas time. She loved Christmas.
Norma & Paul, were life-long members of the Seventh-day Adventist Church and humbly served in many capacities throughout their lives. They especially enjoyed hosting visitor dinners at their home, after church. She sang many solos in a lovely vibrato voice- hymns & Christmas music were her favorites. Among them were “Amazing Grace”, “It is Well With My Soul” & “Great is Thy Faithfulness”. Her love for gardening and landscaping continued throughout her life and is evident to this day by the beauty surrounding their home. Roses were her favorite.
Norma was preceded in death by her beloved husband Dr. Paul Sundin & son, Thomas Sundin.
Survivors include eight combined children: Judy Nicholson, Robert Jordan, Richard Jordan, James Jordan, Thomas Jordan, Jacqueline (Sundin) Bruno, Karen Sundin & David Sundin. In addition she has 24 grandchildren & 32 great-grandchildren, who lovingly referred to her as “Amma”, “Gramma”, “GiGi”, “Lady”, “Sunny” & “Ammie”.