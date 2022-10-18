Betty Jean (Glasscock) McFerrin
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Betty Jean (Glasscock) McFerrin
Betty Jean (Glasscock) McFerrin, age 79 of Temple, passed from this life on Thursday, September 15, 2022 in Temple.
Betty Jean was born in Bell County, Texas on August 5, 1944 to Surcie Lane Glasscock and Ruby Simonton Glasscock. Betty attended Rogers schools, Temple High School and Temple College. She worked at Piggly Wiggly and the Bell County Health District (WIC) and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She married Norman “Mac” McFerrin in 1983. She was preceded in death by her parents, Surcie and Ruby Simonton Glasscock; her first husband, John F. Lancaster and current husband, Norman “Mac” McFerrin.
Survivors include her daughter, Theresa Schuetze and husband Don of Temple; a grandson, Matt Schuetze and wife Jacoda of Temple and great grandchildren, Logan Dale and Jacelyn Jo Schuetze.
Betty will be missed deeply by those who knew and loved her.
A joint Celebration of Life service for Norman McFerrin and Betty Jean McFerrin will be held from 10-12 noon Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
Paid Obituary