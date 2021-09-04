WACO — Services for Joy Catherine “Aunt Cat” Linihan, 83, of Temple will be at a later date.
Ms. Linihan died Saturday, Aug. 28, at a Temple hospital.
She was born on May 29, 1938, in Prairie Dell to Earnest and Bernice Cowart Bridges.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy Light Horton.
Survivors include a daughter, Stephanie Light Coughran; a sister, Marjorie Feaster; a brother, Gene Bridges; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Lake Shore Funeral Home & Crematory in Waco is in charge of arrangements.