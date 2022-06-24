CAMERON — Services for Homer Ralph Mullinax Jr., 75, of Rosebud will be 4 p.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Texas Veterans State Cemetery in Killeen at a later date.
Mr. Mullinax died Tuesday, June 21, at a Temple hospital.
He was born July 31, 1946, in Houston to Homer Ralph and Mildred Cast Mullinax. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Phyllis Joan Wright. He was a software salesman. He attended First Baptist Church in Cameron.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife of Rosebud; a son, Aaron Mullinax of Houston; a daughter, Salena Mullinax-Findley of Houston; a brother, Ronald Mullinax of Rosebud; a sister, Reba Williams of Milano; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.