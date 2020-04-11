Services for William “Bill” Heaton, 88, of Gatesville will be private.
Mr. Heaton died Friday, April 10, at his residence.
He was born March 23, 1932, in Lexington, Ky., to Marion Elmer and Grace Wynn Heaton. He graduated from high school in Lexington. He married Jo Ann Jordan on Aug. 24, 1956. He worked for W.K. Jennings Co. and the Fuller Co. He was a member of First Christian Church in Temple.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Coleman, on Jan. 27.
Survivors include his wife of Gatesville; a brother, George Heaton of Lexington; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to Baylor Scott & White Hospice.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.