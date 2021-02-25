Ignacio ‘Nash’ Selio Sr
Ignacio ‘Nash’ Selio Sr., 82, passed away peacefully on February 5th, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. Funeral Services will be held at 10 am Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, 2124 S. 5th Street. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm with a Rosary recited at 6 pm, Friday, February 26, 2021 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Ignacio was born in 1938 in Texas to Maria and Jose Selio. He worked at American Desk and held various other occupations including truck driving which he enjoyed the most. He was devoted to his wife and family, loved to dance, play baseball, and watch football, especially the Dallas Cowboys team.
Ignacio was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jose ‘Joe’ Selio Jr.; great-grandson, Cayden Salazar.
Ignacio is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Clotilde ‘Clara’ Selio; daughters: Melissa, Debbie, Sally, Helen, Stella; sons: Ignacio Jr., Gustavo, Jaime, Grabiel; 24-grandchildren; 21-great-grandchildren; 2-great-great-grandchildren; brother, Geronimo ‘Jerry’ Selio.
Pallbearers are Gustavo Lopez, Jaime Lopez, Ignacio Selio III, Michael Selio, Patrick Stalsworth, and Zain Trevino.
Special thanks to our family and friends for your love and support; Stacie Price and the staff at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home; Amado Ramos and the staff at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church; Clint and the staff at the Oakwood Cemetery.
Paid Obituary