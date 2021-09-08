Fritz Timothy Button
Fritz Timothy Button died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 after a motorcycle accident.
Fritz was born March 11, 1969 in Mannheim Germany, and became a naturalized US Citizen in March of 1973. He graduated from Faith Christian Academy of Temple in May 1988 and promptly joined the United States Marine Corps until 1992, where he served in Desert Storm.
He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered for his smile, humor, and love of life.
He served our country with much pride for a collective 22 years of overseas work for Special Ops, DoD, OGA, and National Security. Fritz spent time in Kuwait, Iraq, Iran, Syria, Afghanistan, Turkey, and more. He earned awards and medals for Good Conduct, Kuwait Liberation, Southwest Asia service, Operation Inherent Resolve, and National Defense Service, as well as countless other certificates of appreciation for his dedication, and was a proud member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and a lifetime member of H.O.G.
Fritz was preceded in death by his father, Charles Button, mother, Shirley Aderman Button, and father-in-law, Donald Jones.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Jones Button and his 4 sons: Carson Button and Landon Vasek of Belton, and Michael Bremer and Anthony Coffman of Temple; and his two grandchildren, Xander and Lilly Coffman of Temple.
Visitation for Fritz Button will be held at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton on Wednesday 9/8/21 from 5-7 pm.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, 9/9/21 at 10 am at Dossman Funeral Home.
Military gravesite services will be held on Thursday, at 2 pm, at the Central Texas Veterans cemetery in Killeen.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable donation to Wounded Warriors for PTSD Awareness, or Caring Hands Village, as they both were organizations he was very fond of and believed in.
