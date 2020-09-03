Services for Lenvoll Russell “Sonny” Mackey, 83, of Temple will be 10 a.m. today in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Mackey died Tuesday, Aug. 18, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born June 14, 1937, in Elgin to Pearline Penson Russell and Emmanuel “Tip” Mackey. He married Marjorie Earls and later married Maxine Patterson. He served in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include a son, Tracy Russell of Austin; a daughter, Diane Scott of Pflugerville; a stepson, McAllen Parks of Manor; two brothers, William “Shorty” Russell of Elgin and Larry “Hollywood” Russell of Mansfield; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Branford Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.