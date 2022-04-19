Meredith Lynn
Frazier Heintzelman
No services are planned for Meredith Lynn Frazier Heintzelman who passed away peacefully at her home near Salado on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
She was born to Broadaway and Bettina Frazier in Washington, D.C. on October 29, 1944, just weeks before her father’s participation in the Battle of the Bulge and later service as a prosecutor at the Nuremburg trials. She graduated from Washington-Lee High School in Arlington, Virginia and attended the Women’s College of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She married Brian S. Heintzelman in McLean, Virginia in June, 1972.
During a 30 year government career she worked at several federal agencies while following the whims of her husband’s career. These included: the Agricultural Marketing Service in Washington, D.C.; the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service, Department of Agriculture, Kansas City, Missouri; the Department of Justice, Washington, during which time she met and married Brian. She also worked for the flight surgeon of the FAA at the Denver Airport; the EPA in New York City where she met a lady whose head was wrapped in aluminum foil to ward off gamma rays; the Geological Survey in Reston, Virginia; the U.S. Forest Service in San Francisco; the Veteran’s Administration in Temple, Texas, and finally retired from the Agricultural Research Service in Temple as their Administrative Officer. She was a great problem solver, a mathematician, and a lover of animals.
She and Brian retired to a home they built in Salado where she lived for the next 26 years. During her retirement she did some traveling and became an avid quilter, making many cherished quilter friends along the way. Her life was filled with love for people and was loved by many in return.
She is survived by her husband and a brother, Charles Scott Frazier (Julie) of Richmond, Virginia, as well as several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by wonderful friends Dorothy and Jeff Thomas of Temple, and in the end times of her life she acquired a love for Jessica Duncan, her caring and compassionate Hospice nurse.
Services are in the care of Broecker Funeral Home, Salado. Please express your condolences at www.broeckerfuneralhome.com.
Paid Obituary