ELLEN LANCASTER DUCOTE
Ellen Lancaster Ducote passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the age of 84. She was born in Temple, TX to Lester and Margaret Porter Lancaster.
She is preceded in death by her late husband, Nolan Ducote. They were both long time residents of Bunkie, LA. She is also preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Betty Boswell.
Ellen, often referred to as “Nanny”, is survived by her four children; Steve Ducote and wife Katherine, Douglas Ducote and wife Cece, Tracy Ducote and wife Stephanie and Karen Ducote Geiger and husband Bill.
“Nanny” was a beloved grandmother to six grandchildren, Clay Ducote, Stephen Ducote, Allyn Ducote, Spencer Ducote, Abigail Geiger and Victoria Geiger; and two great-grandchildren, Karsyn Ducote and Louise Ducote. She is also survived by a sister, Leslie Lancaster Hester and brother Kent Lancaster and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Ellen was an accomplished artist of mainly watercolor and batik. Her work was about colors that dance and images that make you smile. Her exhibitions were seen at public libraries and numerous art shows. She won “Best of Show” award at the Juried Art Show in Lafayette, LA for a poppy sepia watercolor painting. But, most of all, she won out hearts with her vivacious personality and her ability to make people laugh. She was such a vibrant person who will always be on our minds and forever in our hearts.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville with Bro. Chad Ducote officiating. Burial will follow in the Immaculate Conception Mausoleum in Dupont. Friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.
Pallbearers will include; Clay Ducote, Stephen Ducote, Chad Ducote, Lester Lancaster, Mike Yeager and Mitch Yeager.
Online condolences may be sent to www.hixson-ducote.com
