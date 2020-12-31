Services for Jason Peter Anderson, 37, of Temple are pending with Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Anderson died Tuesday, Dec. 29, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 11, 1983 in Temple to Frank and Billie Anderson.
