Services for Bernie C. Lemmons, 70, of Temple will be private.
Mr. Lemmons died Sunday, July 4.
He was born Dec. 24, 1950, in Temple to James Edgar and Augustine Lemmons. He graduated from Belton High School in 1969. He attended Temple Junior College. He married Kathy Curry in 1976. He worked in the computer field. He also worked for Belton ISD.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Roy Dean Lemmons of Belton; a sister, Eleanor Bosl of Temple; and two grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.