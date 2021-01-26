BELTON — Services for Johnny Duane Johnson, 58, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Feb. 5 at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with H.K. Ballard officiating.
Mr. Johnson died Jan. 9 in Burnet.
He was born Feb. 28, 1962, in San Antonio to Joan and Duane Johnson. He worked in construction.
Survivors include four sons, Shane Drousche, Seth Drousche, Josh Johnson and Brandon Johnson; a daughter, Brittanie Visser; three brothers, Shane Johnson, Mark Johnson and Jason Burt; a sister, Becky Stewart; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.