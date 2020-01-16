Services for Milton Broderick Asbury, 61, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Donald Williams officiating.
Mr. Ashbury died Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Temple.
He was born Dec. 22, 1958, to Robert Alexander Eggleston and Carol Asbury in New Castle, Pa. He attended St. Paul’s Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked at the Department of Veterans Affairs until his death. He worked as a medical support assistant.
Survivors include his wife, Dianne Asbury; two sons, Shaun Asbury of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Jermaine Haywood of Wichita, Kan.; four brothers, Dameon Lamarr Lane of Allentown, Pa., Alex Ryan Eggleston and Joshua Michael Eggleston, both of Columbus and Robert A. Eggleston of Harrisburg, N.C.; four sisters, Tonya Jacobs of Staten Island, N.Y., Bobbi Lynn Willoughby of Orlando, Fla., S. Arlene Jones of Annapolis, Md., and Kia Marie Waller of New Castle, Pa.; his father of Columbus, Ohio; his mother of Bronx, N.Y.; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. today at the funeral home.