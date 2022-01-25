ROSEBUD — Services for Jeffrey “Jake” Jay Hughes, 65, of Rosebud will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Don Fulton officiating.
Mr. Hughes died Friday, Jan. 21, at a Temple hospital.
He was born April 4, 1956, in Postville, Iowa, to Dickie and Delores Krambeer Hughes. He graduated from Postville High School. He served in the Marine Corps. He moved to the Rosebud area in 1978. He worked for the Leon River Turkey Farms and Action Auto Recyclers, and owned Jake’s Backdoor Barbecue and Grill in Rosebud. He was a member of the American Legion.
Survivors include two sons, Shane Hughes and Tony Newman; a daughter, Kelly Hughes; eight grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.