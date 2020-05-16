SALADO — Services for Robert “Bobby” Lee Patterson, 73, of Salado will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado.
Burial will be in Salado Cemetery.
Mr. Patterson died Thursday, May 14, in Temple.
He was born Dec. 18, 1946, in Houston to Robert Archie Patterson and Lura Doris Hill. He graduated from Aldine High School in Houston in 1965. He attended Blinn College. He married Sherry Davis Patterson on Feb. 14, 2005.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Jaime Patterson Bowers of Fairfield, Calif.; two stepdaughters, Heather Stewart Ables and Leah Davis Waters, both of Salado; a sister, Brenda Patterson Harvell of Houston; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.