Services for Tina Ruth Beck “Madre” Regian, 62, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
She died Monday, July 27.
She was born April 17, 1958, in Temple to J.B. and Ruth Locke Williams. She attended Temple High School.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jimmy Beck.
Survivors include her husband, Stephen Baird of Belton; a son, James Beck of Temple; a daughter, April Beck of Belton; a stepdaughter, Stephenie Evans of Belton; a stepson, Kenneth Baird of Waco; three brothers, David Williams of Temple, Greg of Alabama and Jay; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.