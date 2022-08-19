No services are planned for Alverto F. Rodriguez, 68, of Temple.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
No services are planned for Alverto F. Rodriguez, 68, of Temple.
Mr. Rodriguez died Tuesday, Aug. 2, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 1, 1953, to Ysidoro and Maria L. Rodriguez.
Survivors include two daughters, three sons, a sister, four grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.