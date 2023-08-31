BELTON — Services for Clyde Clinton Love, 98, of Gatesville will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Love died Tuesday, Aug. 29, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 16, 1924, in Pharr to William Byrd and Martha Rosezetta Graham Love. He was a member of the Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ in Belton. He married Frankie Jane Curb on Sept. 16, 1943, at the Bell County Courthouse in Belton.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and two sons, Ronnie Love and Dale Love.
Survivors include two sons, Roger Love of Holland and Lee Love of Bell County; two daughters, Jane Sheffield of Belton and B.J. Arkenberg of Paradise, Calif.; a sister, Daisy Elbert of Moffat; 17 grandchildren; and 47 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.