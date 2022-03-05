Services for Shannon Lee Jones, 52, of Rosebud will be 3 p.m. Tuesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Jones died Friday, Feb. 18.
He was born Feb. 10, 1970, to Hubert Lee Jones and Sharon Frances Avery in Hannibal, Mo. He graduated from Hannibal High School in 1988, and attended Mankato State University in Mankato, Minn. His career was in industrial management. He served in the U.S. Army. He was deployed during Desert Storm as a tactical satellite and microwave systems operator. He was a lifetime member of the Hewitt VFW Post No. 6008, serving as quartermaster.
Survivors include his wife, Dr. Karan Killgore; two stepdaughters; his mother; two sisters, Julie Jones and Carman Jones Brown; a brother, Brian Jones; and a grandchild.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.