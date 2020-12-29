Services for Rosalie Tubbs, 94, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Tubbs died Saturday, Dec. 26, at a local hospital.
She was born April 13, 1926, in Priddy to Wilhelm “Willie” and Alma Buschmann. She married Grady Tubbs in 1943.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, Gary Tubbs.
Survivors include five children, Lynda Tubbs Wall, Bill Tubbs, Mike Tubbs, Debbie Tubbs Smith and William Smith; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.