ROCKDALE — Burge Darwin, 54, of Atascocita and formerly of Minerva died Thursday, June 18, at his residence.
Services will be 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Minerva with the Rev. Luther Shelander and the Rev. Ken Ansell officiating.
He was born Dec. 15, 1965, in Houston to William “Bill” and Jane Darwin. He was a welder and turn-around planner/supervisor and photographer.
Survivors include his wife, D’Andra; two sons, Preston Darwin and Ross Newland; a daughter, Beverly Bordman; a brother, Owen Smith; a sister, Ann Darwin Shew; and five grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the MD Anderson Cancer Hospital or American Cancer Society.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.