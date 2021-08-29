James Lee Mock
James Lee Mock, age 91, of Temple, TX passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021 at a local care center. He was born on July 27, 1930 in Rosebud, TX the son of Rex and Alice (Behne) Mock.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 2:30pm at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery 1520 Henry Wurzbach Rd. San Antonio, TX 78209.
James married Leola Trojan in Rosebud, Texas and they were married for 62 years until her passing on May 18, 2013. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Temple, life member of D.A.V., member of the Commander Club, and a committee member for The Boy Scouts of America.
At age 17, James joined the United States Air Force. His military service took him to Europe, Africa, Asia, and numerous states. While in the Air Force James received the Medal for Humane Action, Joint Service Commendation Medal and three times received the Air Force Commendation Medal. James retired after 26 years of service as a Master Sergeant. He then went to work for the VA and took a job overseeing the volunteers retiring after many years of service.
He is survived by his children, Bruce A. Mock of Temple and Melissa Jennings of Georgetown, 7 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Shirley Moore of Temple.
James was preceded in death by his wife Leola, a son David Mock, his parents, and a brother Bill Mock.
