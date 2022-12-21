RV Harding Jackson
RV Harding Jackson
Just before midnight on December 18, 2022, RV Harding Jackson born July 3, 1921, and fondly known as “Mutt” Jackson returned home to be with his wife Melba (Tuffy) White Jackson, mother Ollie Walker, father Mathias (Matt) Jackson, brothers and sisters. At 101 years old, he was blessed with a full life. In the heart of the Great Depression he managed to complete a 7th grade education. At the age of 21, he married Melba (Tuffy) White Jackson on August 11, 1942 before entering the United States Air Force in September, achieving the rank of Corporal during World War II. Upon returning home from Service, he worked to lay pipeline over many miles of the United States while raising his family. Finally retiring to farming in Vega, Texas and later ranching in Rosebud, Texas.
He is survived by his son Roy Van Jackson and wife Patty of Vega, Texas; and daughters Diane Pagel and husband Wayne of Rosebud, Texas and Dorothy Jane Heyer and husband Bobby of Cuero, Texas; along with their children and grandchildren; nephews Mike Jackson and wife Carol of Vega, Texas; Steven Jackson and wife Nancy of Amarillo, Tx.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, December 22nd from 9:30-10:30 am at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson funeral home in Rosebud, TX, followed by a graveside service at 11am at Powers Chapel Cemetery in the community of Wilderville, TX.
