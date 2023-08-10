Services for Frances “France” Lee Guerra, 62, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Guerra died Monday, Aug. 7, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Nov. 16, 1960, to Donald Manriquez and Rachel Fimbres in Newhall, Calif. She married David Guerra. She retired from Temple ISD after 24 years of service.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Angel Aguilan; four daughters, Christina Guerra, Elizabeth Guerra, Andria Guerra and Alexandria Guerra; five brothers, Victor Romero, Steve Manriquez, John Manriquez, Albert Leon and Tim Frost; four sisters, Nancy Romero, Della Romero, Lydia Romero and Robin Leon; 23 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.