Mary Charlene Ling
Mary Charlene Ling, age 76, was born on January 28th, 1947, in Providence, Rhode Island. She is preceded in death by Martin Joseph Morris (father) and Geneva Charlene Barger Morris (mother).
Mary moved to Texas with her parents and two sisters after her father finished medical school at Georgetown University. Shortly after settling into high school, she caught the attention of Thomas Marshall Ling. The two shortly became high school sweethearts. Both Thomas and Mary attended the University of Texas at Arlington. She graduated with a degree in secondary education and later earned a master’s degree in education from Texas Wesleyan University. On July 22, 1967, they married at Saint Mary the Virgin Church in Arlington, Texas. For many years, Mary enjoyed being a homemaker and taking her four children to school and sporting events. She was always her children’s and grandchildren’s biggest cheerleader, and it showed. She loved unconditionally and only saw the best in people. She spent many years teaching and retired from Belton ISD. She loved to take long walks and go shopping with her daughter and granddaughters. Mary always wore a beautiful smile and made each day special to all those in her presence.
She leaves behind her husband of 55 years, Thomas Marshall Ling, four children (Wendy and son-in-law Scott Moger, Tommy and daughter-in-law Heather Ling, Jeffrey and daughter-in-law Lyndall Ling, and Nicholas Ling), two sisters (Rita Smith and Marlene Dagg). She also leaves behind 18 grandchildren (Rachel Moger Francis and husband Reagan Francis, Isabella Ling, Allison Moger Mahler and husband Matt Mahler, Ryan Moger, Thomas Ling III, Brooke Moger, Natalea Ling, Jeffrey Ling II, Parker Ling, Pierce Ling, Catherine Ling, Jacob Ling, Nicholas Ling II, Emily Ling, Katelyn Ling, Hamilton Ling, James Ling, and Joseph Ling).
Mary passed away peacefully on February 13, 2023, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. The family wants to thank all the caregivers that helped her in her last year of life.
The family will be having a Celebration of Life on Sunday, March 19th, 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM, at the City of Morgan’s Point Resort Event Center. The address is 60 Morgan’s Point Blvd Belton, Texas 76513. We will be sharing memories and celebrating with cake and punch. Feel free to join us as we celebrate Mary Ling, the world’s greatest wife, mother, and friend.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
Paid Obituary