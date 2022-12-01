Raymond
Kallus Jr.
Belton, Texas - Please join family & friends in Celebrating the Life of Raymond Kallus Jr., at 2pm, Monday, December 5, 2022. Followed by the memorial service at 3:00pm, Dossman Funeral Home.
Raymond Franklin Kallus, Jr., was born in Ennis, Texas to Raymond F. and Sybil Kallus on September 8, 1941. He passed away in Temple, Texas on November 28, 2022.
Ray spent his early life in Ennis where he attended and graduated from Ennis High School in 1959. Ray attended college mostly at Sam Houston State University. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served his country proudly for several years. Ray was a member of First United Methodist Church in Ennis for a number of years. Ray had several marriages, but the light of his life happening through the last of those marriages with his beloved son, Bryan Dulock of Temple.
Ray’s work took him on all sorts of adventures in life. He worked for Cinemark Theaters for a number of years taking him to several locations to live – Nacogdoches, Fort Worth, Sour Lake, and Waco, Texas; Las Cruces, New Mexico; and finally, Temple, Texas where he spent many happy years among many wonderful friends. At one point, Ray was manager of Texas Safari where he was able to help save endangered animals. Later he owned and operated several fine pubs in Temple – Cheers, The Rusty Nail, and Ray’s.
But the true love of his work life came through the knowledge base he had of fine firearms, where he worked with and for Michael Weber, his best friend and the owner of Weber’s Sporting Goods, Temple.
Ray loved traveling, race cars, dragsters, classic cars, and animals of all kinds, including his Belted Galloways, and just about everything life had to offer.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Suzy Bland of Ennis.
Survivors include his son Bryan Dulock; his sister, Kay and her husband, Guy Weathers of Ennis; his sister, Sally and her husband, Loyd Medlin of Ennis. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nephews, and many wonderful friends.
Memorials may be made to cancer research.
Paid Obituary