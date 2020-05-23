Dr. Steven D Allen, 62, of Houston, Tx died on May 19 after a brief illness due to complications of COVID-19.
Steve was born on October 15, 1957, in Nocona, TX. He was a 1976 graduate of Temple High School and attended Temple College. He earned a Bachelor of Music Education from Sam Houston State University. In 1990 he earned a PhD
in Educational Administration from Texas A&M University. He served in the Houston Independent School District as a central office administrator in the Special Education and Career and Technology departments.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Allen of Temple, Tx. Survivors include his father, Dale Allen, of Temple, a sister Dixie Allen, of Temple, two brothers, Dan (Jana) Allen of Elgin, Tx, and Stan (Melissa) Allen of North Richland Hills, Tx along with a number of nieces and nephews.
He was generous to a fault and overcame many life challenges with humor and concern for others. Please honor Steven with donations to a local food bank of your choice.