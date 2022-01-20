Macaire Trequan Hill, 2 months, of Temple died Thursday, Jan. 13 Jan 20, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services for Macaire Trequan “Little Man” Hill, 2 months, of Temple are pending with Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple. He died Thursday, Jan. 13, at a Temple hospital. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save